Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 162,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.74. 23,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

