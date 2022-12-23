Marks Wealth LLC Sells 95,991 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 39.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,531. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

