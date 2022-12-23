Maple Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462,074.37 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Maple has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $462,074.37 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00019445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

