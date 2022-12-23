Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 6%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $265.21 and last traded at $269.76. 41,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,012,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

