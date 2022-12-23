Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.36.

MDGL opened at $287.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

