Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.
Madison Pacific Properties Stock Up 10.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$415.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Madison Pacific Properties
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.
Featured Articles
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.