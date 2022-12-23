Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$415.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

