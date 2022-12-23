Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

LOW stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

