Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 624.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 55,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

