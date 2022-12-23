Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

