Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LPX opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

