Loom Network Price Tops $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $55.91 million and $3.62 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

