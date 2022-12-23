London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Up 2.8%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.88 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). Approximately 14,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.44).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.04.

London Finance & Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. London Finance & Investment Group’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

