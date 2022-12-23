LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.90

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 10118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price objective on the stock.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See Also

