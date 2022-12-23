Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Livent by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Livent by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.65 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.