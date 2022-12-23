Liquity USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.88 million and $690,057.04 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,993,664 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

