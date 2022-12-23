Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Hits $186.38 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $186.38 million and approximately $753,919.41 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,016,313 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

