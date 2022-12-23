Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $431,805.61

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $52.92 million and $431,805.61 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,668,314 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

