LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 75,880 LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. LINKBANCORP makes up about 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of LINKBANCORP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

