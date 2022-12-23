LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises about 0.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $29.83 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.