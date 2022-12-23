Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $611,344.90 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.90.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.