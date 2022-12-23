Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 78,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,147,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 205.6% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 329,624 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

