Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 78,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,147,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.
Li Auto Trading Down 7.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
