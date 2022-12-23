LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith Sells 991 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 484.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $23,399,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after buying an additional 145,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
