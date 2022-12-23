Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $179.49 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

