LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 700818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

