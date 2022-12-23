Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

