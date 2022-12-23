Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,577 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 3.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $17,998,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

