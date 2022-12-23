Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,751,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

