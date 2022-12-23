Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

