Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
