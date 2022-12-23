Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 375,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 170,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 45.03. The stock has a market cap of C$125.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

