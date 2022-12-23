Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.97

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as low as $24.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

