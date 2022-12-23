Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Featured Articles

