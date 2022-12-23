Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Up to $165.57

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $165.57, but opened at $169.20. Landstar System shares last traded at $165.81, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 66.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 64.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 238.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

