Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.91.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

