Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $25.13 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Komodo has a market cap of $25.13 million and $465,727.61 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234549 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00077629 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051969 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,265,498 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
