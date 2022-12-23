Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $25.13 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Komodo has a market cap of $25.13 million and $465,727.61 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00077629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,265,498 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

