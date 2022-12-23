KlayUniverse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.81 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.81 million and $3,244.08 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06614692 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,848.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

