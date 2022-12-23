KlayUniverse Price Down 64% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $840.75 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07209106 USD and is up 15.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,236.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

