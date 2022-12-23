Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 36,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

