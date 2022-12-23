Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $24.41 on Monday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $203.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

