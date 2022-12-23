KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.17. 160,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,639,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

