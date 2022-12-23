Kava Price Hits $0.71 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Kava has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $254.41 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 356,212,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,207,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.