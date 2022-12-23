Kava One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.41 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $254.41 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00004247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 356,212,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,207,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

