Kaspa Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $84.64 million and $1.73 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.56 or 0.05061664 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00498259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.54 or 0.29522078 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,363,546,986 coins and its circulating supply is 15,363,546,987 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,352,974,761 with 15,352,974,761.404068 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00553266 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,727,133.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.