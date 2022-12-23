Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 6,033 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

