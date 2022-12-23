Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 136,475 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,475 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

