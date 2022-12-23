Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,215 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

