Karp Capital Management Corp Has $621,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

