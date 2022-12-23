Karp Capital Management Corp Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 296,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,474.6% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.