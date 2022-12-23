Karp Capital Management Corp Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 296,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,474.6% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.