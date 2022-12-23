Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.