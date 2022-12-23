Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

ENTG opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

